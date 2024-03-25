Ahead of polls, former MUDA chairman to join Congress

March 25, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 11:04 am IST - MYSURU

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, former MUDA chairman and BJP leader H.V. Rajeev is joining the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at a party convention at Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru on March 27.

Mr. Rajeev, who was with the BJP since many years, is said to be joining the Congress party unconditionally with his supporters, including some former councillors of Mysore City Corporation.

Former Mayor Bhyrappa, former JD(S) councillor K.V. Mallesh, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly elections from Krishnaraja constituency here, are also joining the Congress.

Mr. Rajeev said he was joining the Congress to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his home district, and to bolster the party organisation in this part of the region.

“Around 8,000 to 10,000 party workers are expected to attend the convention where the leaders and their followers would be joining the party,” he said.

Mr. Rajeev was upset with the BJP and had distanced himself from the party since the last assembly elections after he was denied the party ticket to fight the last assembly polls from Krishnaraja constituency.

The party fielded T.S. Srivatsa, who was then city BJP President in place of former Minister S.A. Ramdas in the constituency. Mr Srivatsa won the election.

Considered a supporter of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Rajeev has been engaged in Swachh activities in the city with his NGO.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar said Mr. Rajeev joining the party has come as an advantage to the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Mysuru. “We welcome Mr. Rajeev and his supporters into the party fold,” he said.

His entry will help to strengthen the party in the city, the former MLA said

City Congress President R. Murthy said Mr. Rajeev, Mr. Mallesh, and others are joining the party on March 27. The Chief Minister, Ministers H.C. Mahadveappa, K. Venkatesh, and Dinesh Gundu Rao will be present.

He said Mr. Rajeev is joining the Congress party accepting the party’s ideology. Whoever wants to join the party accepting the party ideology, we welcome them into the party.

Mr. Mallesh quit the JD(S) recently as he was upset over the party joining hands with the BJP.

