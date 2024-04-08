ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of LS polls, AAP launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign

April 08, 2024 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

As part of the campaign, Mr. Pathak said, AAP leaders and workers will visit the four Lok Sabha constituencies from where it has fielded candidates

PTI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs Sandeep Pathak, and Sanjay Singh and party National Secretary Pankaj Gupta address the media at the launch of the ‘Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se’ campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, at 206, Rouse Avenue, in New Delhi on April 8. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP on April 8 launched a "Jail ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign to seek public support for the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MPSandeep Pathak said, "Mr. Kejriwal was arrested as part of a big conspiracy. It is the first time that a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested during the Lok Sabha polls. We are launching the campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' and we want you to empower Mr. Kejriwal." As part of the campaign, Mr. Pathak said, AAP leaders and workers will visit the four Lok Sabha constituencies from where it has fielded candidates.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai asked people to respond to "dictatorship" with their votes.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was released on bail in the same case last week, urged people to recall Kejriwal's face when they go to vote.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress.

The AAP has fielded candidates on four seats— New Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi. The Congress is contesting the remaining three seats.

