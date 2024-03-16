GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls announcement, PM Modi asserts 'Mere Bharat, Mera Parivar'

The Prime Minister said their partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade and the trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates him

March 16, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during a roadshow in Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during a roadshow in Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 16 shared a campaign video "Main Modi Ka Parivar Hun" ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

The musical video highlights people benefitting from various welfare schemes, ranging from those for farmers to poor households, as they pledge their support to the Prime Minister, saying they are Mr. Modi's family.

"Mere Bharat, Mera Parivar," he said on X while sharing the video.

The Prime Minister has often addressed people as "my family members" and a recent jibe by opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav that he has no family has prompted him to emphasise his connection with people of the country who, Modi has asserted, are his family members.

2024 Lok Sabha elections

Several BJP leaders also shared his letter to people in which he sought their suggestions and support in building a "Viksit Bharat", expressing confidence they will together take the country to great heights together.

Addressing the citizens as "dear family member", the Prime Minister said their partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade and the trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates him.

"The transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people is the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years. These transformative outcomes are the result of the sincere efforts made by a determined government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women," he said.

The success of schemes for the poor like building pucca houses, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to the farmers, assistance to women through many schemes has been possible only due to the trust that they have placed in him, he said.

"I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Our nation is moving forward taking both tradition and modernity hand in hand. While the last decade witnessed unprecedented construction of next generation infrastructure, there has also been a rejuvenation of our rich national and cultural heritage," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said it is a measure of people's trust and support that his government could take historic decisions like the GST implementation, abrogation of Article 370, new law on triple talaq, women's reservation to enhance their participation in the Parliament, inauguration of a new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.