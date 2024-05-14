GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ahead of elections in Delhi, ECI approves 2,423 advertisement applications sent by all political parties

The BJP, Congress and AAP submitted applications for political advertisements to the ECI

Published - May 14, 2024 07:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 With the Model Code of Conduct in place, parties are required to seek approval from the Delhi Chief Electoral Office to put up any political advertisement in the city. Representational 

 With the Model Code of Conduct in place, parties are required to seek approval from the Delhi Chief Electoral Office to put up any political advertisement in the city. Representational  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Among all parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party has submitted the highest number of advertisements related to the Lok Sabha polls for approval, sources at the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said.

To seek approval for about 2,084 political advertisements in the city, the BJP submitted nearly 517 applications to the poll body from March 13 till May 8, data accessed by PTI showed. The Congress has put 118 applications for 349 political advertisements. The Aam Aadmi Party submitted six applications for an equal number of advertisements related to Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 2,423 advertisements have been approved by the Chief Electoral Office against 638 applications sent by all political parties.

Three applications for 16 advertisements by the BJP are pending for approval with the poll body.

"The political parties submit applications for running short films, creatives, and advertisements during election time. One application can contain request for multiple advertisements and short films," an official said.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place due to the ongoing general elections, parties are required to seek approval from the Delhi Chief Electoral Office to put up any political advertisement in the city.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is tasked with removing the political advertisements by parties put up without approval from the CEO office across all 12 zones of the civic body. It removed over 8.84 lakh posters, banners, hoardings, signage, flags and other political advertisements without approval from the CEO office till May 13.

The AAP and Congress are contesting the elections in Delhi in a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement, while the BJP is contesting all seats. AAP candidates will be contesting from West, South, East and New Delhi seats while the Congress candidates are in fray from Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.