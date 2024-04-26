GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

After Supreme Court’s ‘tight slap’ to Opposition in EVM case, they should apologise for creating distrust: PM Modi

At a poll rally, Mr. Modi claims that INDIA bloc “committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs”; Law Minister says Opposition took every opportunity to “defame” ECI by questioning EVM credibility

April 26, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Bihar’s Munger on April 26, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Bihar’s Munger on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26 termed the Supreme Court judgement on electronic voting machines (EVMs) as a “tight slap” to Opposition parties, including the Congress. He demanded an apology from them for “committing the sin of creating distrust” over EVMs.

He was speaking at public rallies in Araria and Munger in Bihar on Friday when the Supreme Court’s order dismissing petitions asking that EVMs be discontinued in favour of paper ballots, and several other related matters, came through.

“When the Congress, the [Rashtriya Janata Dal] RJD and other INDI alliance parties were in power, the poor, backwards and Dalits used to be deprived of their votes through booth capture. With the introduction of EVMs, they are no longer able to play their old game. Hence, they committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs,” the Prime Minister alleged in Araria.

“But today, the highest court of the land has delivered a verdict which comes as a tight slap to these parties,” he said.

‘Opposition defamed ECI’

Union Law Mminister Arjun Ram Meghwal welcomed the judgment, saying that the top court’s orders had “exposed” the desire of Opposition parties, including the Congress, to “defame” the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“The Supreme Court in its decision said that the EVM system is all right, it’s credible and there cannot be any tampering with it. The Supreme Court has given a fabulous decision. We welcome this decision on behalf of the BJP,” Mr. Meghwal said, addressing a press conference at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi.

“The decision has exposed the Congress and other constituents of the Opposition INDIA bloc,” he said, claiming that Opposition parties had taken every opportunity to “defame” the Election Commission of India by raising questions on the credibility of EVMs.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bihar / Bharatiya Janata Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.