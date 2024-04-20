GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

After scrutiny, 25 left in Dharwad, 14 in Haveri, 13 in UK and 33 in Davanagere

April 20, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

After the scrutiny of nomination papers ended on Saturday afternoon, the nomination papers of 25 candidates in Dharwad, 14 candidates in Haveri, 13 in Uttar Kannada and 33 in Davanagere Lok Sabha constituencies were declared valid.

Returning Officer for Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that after scrutiny of nominations filed by all 29 candidates, seven nomination papers of four candidates and one each of two candidates were declared invalid due to non-submission of proper documents.

During the scrutiny, 35 sets of nomination papers of 25 candidates were found valid. The rejected  nominations were of Nagaraj Sridhar Shet of Rashtriya Jana Sambhavana Party, Shobha Ballari of Bahujan Samaj Party, Hemaraj Badni of Raita Bharat Party and independent candidate Rahul Gandhi. The nomination papers of Shivanand Muttannavar and Veena Janagi as BJP and Congress candidates have been declared invalid but their nomination papers as independent candidates are found valid, she has said. In all 29 candidates had submitted 44 sets of nomination papers and of them nine sets have been rejected.

In Haveri, of the total 26 candidates who had filed nomination papers, the nominations of 12 were declared invalid and that of 14 were valid, Returning Officer Raghunandan Murthy has said.

In all, 19 sets of nomination papers of 12 candidates were rejected and 28 nomination papers of 14 candidates were found valid.

In Uttara Kannada, 17 sets of nomination papers of six candidates were declared invalid during scrutiny, Returning Officer Gangubai Mankar has said. After scrutiny, the nomination papers of 13 candidates were declared valid.

In Davanagere, the nomination papers of 33 candidates out of 40 candidates have been declared valid. In all, 40 candidates had submitted 54 sets of nomination papers and during scrutiny, 42 sets were found valid and 12 invalid, Returning Officer M.V. Venkatesh has said.

