Action taken on BJP leaders, not so on others: BJP to EC

March 26, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The BJP on Tuesday approached the Election Commission (EC) to raise what it termed differing approaches of poll officials in different States to similar poll infractions by politicians, urging the commission to redress the balance.

The BJP delegation was led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and national general secretary Vinod Tawde, along with party leaders Om Pathak, who usually deals with the EC-related issues in the party as well as media cell in-charge, Sanjay Mayukh.

After the meeting with EC officials, Mr. Tawde said the substance of their complaint was that while action was recommended against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka, for her controversial comments against Tamils, objectionable remarks of a Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan about Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not drawn any censure.

In the memorandum submitted by the BJP to the EC, the party has demanded an unconditional apology from Mr. Radhakrishnan to be tendered to Prime Minister Modi, and to debar the DMK Minister from further campaign in the current Lok Sabha polls. The memorandum also demanded that the EC “put the DMK family and associates-owned Kalaignar TV on notice not to run broadcast programmes that violate the electoral laws and the MCC [Model Code of Conduct] and not act like the mouthpiece of the DMK.” The BJP also demanded that directions to the DMK be given to “refrain from disparaging Bharatiya culture” and “desist” from personal attacks on political leaders.