Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Achieving unanimity will be our aim in all decisions: Modi at NDA meet

PM Modi said mutual trust was at the core of this alliance and they were committed to principle of 'sarv pantha sambhava' (all sects are equal)

Published - June 07, 2024 01:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi with TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, on June 7, 2024.

Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi with TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, on June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 said he would strive to ensure unanimity in all decisions of his next government and asserted that the NDA is an organic alliance committed to the principle of 'nation first'.

Chosen by BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as their leader to become Prime Minister for the third time, Modi also said the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, quality of life and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens.

NDA Govt Formation LIVE Updates: June 7, 2024

He said mutual trust was at the core of this alliance and they were committed to principle of 'sarv pantha sambhava' (all sects are equal).

He congratulated NDA leaders who have won in the Lok Sabha elections and said he must salute the lakhs of ground workers who worked to ensure this victory.

"This is the most successful alliance in the history of our country. It has completed three successful terms and is now entering its fourth.

"The NDA is not a grouping of parties that have come together to get power, it is committed to the principle of 'nation first'," he added.

