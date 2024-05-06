About 2.5 lakh new voters added this time: CEO

May 06, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P. Krishnamurthy on May 5 said the number of first-time voters in the Capital is set to touch about 2.5 lakh this time, a significant rise since the first electoral roll was published on January 22.

“The latest data reveals an increase from 1.47 lakh to approximately 2.43 lakh first-time voters. I hope that the final figure will increase up to approximately 2.5 lakh after the publication of the supplementary electoral roll,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

Delhi has about 1.47 crore voters spread over seven Lok Sabha constituencies, the voting for which will be held on May 25, the sixth phase of the general election.

According to the CEO’s office, first-time voters could register themselves with the Election Commission by filling Form 6 available on its website up to 10 days before the last date for the filing of nominations by candidates.

The registration of voters ended last month as the last date for the filing of nominations is April 6.

In the 2019 election, there were approximately one lakh new voters.

The CEO credited the increase in number of voters to the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) activities.

“This achievement stands as a testament to the effective implementation of voter awareness campaigns. SVEEP have been decisive in mobilising young citizens to register themselves as voters,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

The SVEEP activities encompass diverse initiatives such as street plays, drawing competitions, essay-writing competitions, slogan contests, painting competitions and voter awareness rallies.