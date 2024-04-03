ADVERTISEMENT

AAP names two more candidates from Punjab

April 03, 2024 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - Chandigarh

Party names former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and Malvinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

 Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1. File photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday named two more candidates from Punjab for the Lok Sabha election, fielding former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib.

This is AAP’s second list, announced in a post on X by Sandeep Pathak, the party’s national general secretary. Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

Mr. Chabbewal quit the Congress and joined the AAP on March 15 in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The 54-year-old also resigned as MLA from the Chabbewal constituency in Hoshiarpur district. He had been the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Mr. Chabbewal had said after joining the party that he was impressed with the AAP government’s “pro-people” policies, especially for the poor and the weaker sections.

The prominent Dalit leader, a doctor by profession, had c

