AAP displays ‘washing machine’ to show tainted leaders absolved of charges

May 06, 2024 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on May 5 erected a large tent symbolising a washing machine and showing political leaders tainted with corruption charges entering it and coming out as clean.

The structure was erected in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar during a walkathon held by the party as part of its Jail ka Jawab Vote se campaign, which aims at garnering support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was seen sending people wearing a stained white T-shirt with the name of a political leader on it into the tent after playing an audio of what BJP leaders had to say about that politician. They came out in a clean saffron T-shirt.

Mr. Bharadwaj said his party sought to tell people how corrupt people are being inducted into the BJP and all charges subsequently dropped against them.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving speeches on corruption for the past several years but when the corrupt joined the BJP, all their sins were washed away,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said the Prime Minister in the past had himself accused leaders like Ashok Chavan, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption but gave them high posts after they joined hands with the BJP.

“All allegations against them were magically washed away,” Mr. Singh said.

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said before pointing fingers at others, AAP should tell people as to why Mr. Kejriwal is still not been able to secure bail in the corruption case.

He said Mr. Singh, too, is out on bail and it looks ridiculous when he talks of corruption.

Moreover, several leaders of INDIA bloc like those from the Gandhi family, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren are also facing corruption charges, the BJP spokesperson added.