AAP derailing Centre’s plans for Delhi: Hardeep Puri

Updated - May 23, 2024 08:18 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Central government has left no stone unturned for Delhi’s development and we will do more for it in the coming five years, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: -

Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday accused the AAP government of not implementing Central schemes related to Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System.

“In Delhi, my Ministry alone implemented projects worth ₹54,000 crore,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had also implemented projects worth ₹64,000 crore.

Watch | Hardeep Singh Puri: We should be applauded for bringing down food and fuel prices

“However, the Arvind Kejriwal government created obstacles in the implementation of the Delhi Metro project,” he added. The Minister said the Delhi government also failed to execute the Modi government’s flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat.

Mr. Puri added, “The Central government has left no stone unturned for Delhi’s development and we will do more for it in the coming five years.”

