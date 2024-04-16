ADVERTISEMENT

AAP, Congress anti-woman, alleges BJP

April 16, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress of being anti-woman, saying both parties did not field a single woman candidate in Delhi for the Lok Sabha poll.

Both the Congress and AAP are part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc and have entered into a seat-sharing pact for the national capital.

While AAP is contesting on four of the seven Delhi seats, the rest it has left for the Congress.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the selection of the candidates by the AAP-Congress alliance has revealed “their anti-women stance”.

“While the nation has witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government increasing women representation in sports, military, and administrative services, the AAP-Congress alliance has denied them representation in Delhi,” he said.

