Congress, AAP finalise seat-sharing plans; together in Delhi, separate in Punjab

February 24, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 12:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Announcing the seat-sharing plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) agreed to jointly contest from Delhi, Haryana, Goa, and Gujarat on February 24.

Both parties are constituents of the INDIA bloc, formed by Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

Congress’ Mukul Wasnik, in a joint press conference with AAP, said that in Delhi where AAP is in power, the grand old party will contest from three seats of Chandini Chowk, North West Delhi, and North East Delhi. Meanwhile, AAP will field its candidates from New Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, and South Delhi.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party will also contest two seats from Gujarat (Bharauch and Bhavnagar), and one seat from Haryana (Kurukshetra). While Gujarat has 26 seats in the Lower House, Haryana has 10.

The AAP has already announced candidates for the Bharuch and the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

Both seats of Goa will be contested by Congress, along with the singular seat from Chandigarh.

During the press conference, AAP’s Sandeep Pathak also announced that the parties have decided to contest Lok Sabha polls separately in Punjab.

“Today the country needs a strong alternative. This alliance has been formed in the interest of the country. This election will be fought by the INDIA bloc. The BJP’s calculations will go wrong because of the alliance,” Mr. Pathak said.

(With inputs from PTI)

