Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Election Commission asks AAP to modify its Lok Sabha election campaign song

Atishi said it is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban on a party’s campaign song

April 28, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Agencies
AAP leader Atishi addresses the media on party’s election campaign song issue at party office, in New Delhi on April 28, 2024.

AAP leader Atishi addresses the media on party’s election campaign song issue at party office, in New Delhi on April 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 28 asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to modify the content of its Lok Sabha campaign song as per the Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 and ECI guidelines and resubmit after modification, for the certification.

“The phrase “jail ke jawaab me hum vote denge” showing an aggressive mob holding the photo of Arvind Kejriwal showing him behind bars, casts aspersions on the Judiciary. Further, the said phrase appears several times in the advertisement which contravenes the provisions of ECI Guidelines and Rule 6(1\(g) of Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994,” said ECI.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said, “It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban on a party’s campaign song.” According to the EC, she said, the song shows the ruling party and investigation agencies in a bad light.

LS poll: CM Kejriwal will not bow down, says Sunita Kejriwal at AAP’s maiden roadshow

“The song does not mention the BJP and does not violate the Model Code of Conduct. It includes factual videos and incidents,” she added.

Ms. Atishi, who is also a Delhi Government Minister, accused the EC of not acting on poll code violations committed by the BJP.

Watch | What is the Model Code of Conduct? | Explained

“If the BJP does dictatorship, it is right. But if someone talks about it, that is wrong. This shows that democracy is in danger. I want to urge the EC to act on the [poll code] violations committed by the BJP and not stop campaigns of opposition parties,” she said.

The AAP’s over two-minute campaign song has been penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey. The song was released at the party headquarters in New Delhi on April 25.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / political campaigns / General Elections 2024

