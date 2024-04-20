AAP candidate’s nomination paper rejected in Shivamogga

April 20, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The nomination paper of Subhan Khan, candidate of the Aam Admi Party, was rejected during the scrutiny of nomination papers filed for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency held on Saturday. Mr. Khan had not submitted the party B-form. However, there was no chance to treat him as an Independent candidate as he had mentioned only two proposers.

The District Election Officer accepted the nomination papers filed by H.C. Chandrashekhar of Akhila Bharat Hindu Masabha and G. Jayadev of Bahujan Mukti Party, and they will remain in the fray as Independent candidates. With this, 26 candidates are in the fray after the scrutiny. Monday, is the last day to withdraw the nomination papers.