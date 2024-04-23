A vote for Sunita is a vote for Revanth, says CM; claims ‘BRS-BJP combine’ is desperate

April 23, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - Hyderabad

Stating that a vote for Congress candidate Sunita Mahender Reddy was a vote for himself, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the ‘BRS-BJP combine’ was desperate to defeat Congress only to undermine his image.

“Former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has a secret deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for five seats which the latter doesn’t want the Congress to win, only to personally hurt me. This includes the Malkajgiri constituency that I represented in Parliament before becoming the Chief Minister. That is why the BRS has fielded a dummy candidate to help the BJP,” Mr. Reddy saids at an election meeting in the constituency on Monday evening.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the deal was a part of securing bail for K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case, and asked the people to see through the game of BRS that was battered by the Congress in the December 2023 Assembly elections. “People are aware of this unholy secret alliance and they are bound to reject them,” he said,

Ridiculing BJP candidate Etala Rajender’s claims that he has personal relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and would get funds for development, Mr. Reddy sought to know how much funds he had been able to secure for the Huzurabad seat he held in the last Assembly if that was true.

“If Mr. Rajender was so close to PM Modi and Mr. Shah, why did he not impress upon them for an inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project corruption, KCR and K.T. Rama Rao’s corruption in Hyderabad lands earlier,” he questioned and claimed that the BJP candidate was silent even on the phone tapping issue. “He is also silent on the BRS party in his campaign.”

He also asked Mr. Rajender to respond to the Prime Minister’s allegations that Congress would pass on the wealth of Hindus to Muslims. “Being a Communist at heart, Mr. Rajender should respond to such ridiculous and unconstitutional claims,” he said and wondered whether it was possible in a country like India where the Constitution guarantees equal treatment to all.

