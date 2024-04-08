‘A gesture of compassion’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends CPI(M) leaders’ visit to Panoor bomb blast victim’s residence

April 08, 2024 01:20 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Amidst accusations connecting the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to the Panoor bomb blast incident in Kannur district, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has defended the party leaders who had visited the residence of Sherin, a victim of the blast.

Speaking to the press at Adoor in Pathanamthitta on April 8 (Monday), Mr. Vijayan said the visit by party leaders was “a gesture of compassion and humanity”.

“Visiting the homes where tragedies occur is a part of social interaction. This does not imply any leniency towards those responsible for criminal acts,” he said.

Holding that stern action will be initiated against those attempting to make bombs, he asserted that there was “no need to view this politically.”

Mr. Vijayan further condemned the efforts of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre to “restrict media freedom”, citing the closure of the BBC newsroom in India as a prime example.

“Under the current Central government, India’s standing in various media freedom indices has significantly declined,” he said.

Regarding recent developments in Karuvannur in Thirssur, he accused the BJP of deploying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other Central agencies in a desperate attempt to secure victory for the NDA candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. “No matter how hard they try, Suresh Gopi will ultimately finish at the third spot,” he added.

Kerala’s debt situation

Mr. Vijayan also criticised alleged efforts by both the Congress and the BJP to “fabricate a false narrative” surrounding Kerala’s debt situation.

“Kerala is not ensnared in any debt trap as some are trying to depict. Borrowing money is not unique to Kerala; it’s a common practice among all States, as well as the Central government. However, Kerala is not among the States with the highest borrowings,” he said.

The development model of Kerala has garnered widespread recognition, with the State excelling in various social development indices. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has become a symbol of Kerala’s resilience, yet there are now attempts to undermine it using Central agencies, said Mr. Vijayan.

He also lauded the performance of T.M. Thomas Isaac, the LDF candidate in Pathanamathitta, as the Finance Minister of Kerala previously and highlighted his role in hiking the social welfare pensions and rolling out several social security schemes.

