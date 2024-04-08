GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Kerala Story |A film and the politics of resentment

April 08, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated April 09, 2024 08:59 am IST

G Anand
G Anand
Films often attract their fair share of political controversy. However, rarely has a film accused of promoting the politics of resentment been celebrated and denounced almost equally during a pivotal and arguably polarising Lok Sabha election season in Kerala.

The decision of the Syro-Malabar Church in the Idukki diocese to screen the allegedly Islamophobic film, The Kerala Story, as mandatory viewing for Catechism students has had a muted but arguably outsize impact on low-decibel electioneering in the State.

The controversy figured fiercely on social and mainstream media. But, it was largely unspoken at the hustings.

The Church also came under social media attack for seeming to endorse the Sangh Parivar-promoted “Love Jihad conspiracy theory.”

It had distributed a cautionary handbook spelling out the perils of an alleged Islamist bid to befriend impressionable and young Christians to enlist them for the jihadist cause.

However, the BJP appeared delighted, seemingly assuming the film’s perceived emotional pull on apolitical Hindus and Christians might work to its advantage.

The CPI(M) and the Congress appeared guarded. Both denounced the movie but stopped short of criticising the Church.

