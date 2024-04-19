A day after KCR claimed 20 Congress MLAs were in touch, another BRS MLA wants to join Congress

April 19, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

A day after former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that 20 Congress MLAs were in touch with him, another BRS MLA indicated that he would be joining the Congress soon.

Rajendra Nagar MLA from the BRS, Prakash Goud met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, before he flew off to Mahabubnagar, and expressed his desire to join the Congress party. Mr. Goud had met Mr. Reddy two months ago but claimed it was a courtesy call and to seek assistance for the development of the constituency.

The ‘defection’ move by Congress is to send a strong message to KCR that if he makes any attempt to lure Congress MLAs, there would be repercussions. Mr. Goud’s meeting with the Chief Minister is likely to open the doors for several other BRS MLAs who are expected to join the Congress soon, sources in the Congress said.

The Congress party’s mood reflected in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s warning to KCR to keep a check on his MLAs if he can. “By evening you would know how many MLAs will be with you,” he said while addressing a meeting after participating in the nomination filing of Mahabubnagar MP candidate Vamshichand Reddy.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also poo-poohed the BRS president’s claim that 20 Congress MLAs were in touch with him and said ‘Revanth Reddy is a high tension wire and you will be burnt if you try to touch our MLAs.’

Playing up the ‘local lad’ sentiment, the Chief Minister asked who else would have the same kind of attachment than he has with the old Mahabubnagar district from where he hails. Criticizing the BJP candidate D.K. Aruna, he said a vote for her would be like throwing the vote in the drain as her victory would mean nothing for the State. Ms. Aruna failed to get any funds for Mahabubnagar irrigation projects in the last 10 years.

He asked Nagarkurnool voters to ensure Mr. Vamshichand Reddy wins with a majority of not less than one lakh.

