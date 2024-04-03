Theni | A battle between a mentor, a former protege and others

April 03, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Theni

The Theni Lok Sabha constituency, the lone seat that the NDA – then headed by the AIADMK – won in the State in 2019, is witnessing a high profile contest this time around.

This time, the BJP-led NDA has given this seat to AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who was previously elected as an AIADMK MP from the constituency in 1999 when it was called Periyakulam. The DMK, which heads the INDIA bloc in the State, has fielded Thanga Tamilselvan, a former protégé of Mr. Dhinakaran. While the AIADMK has fielded its Theni East Union secretary V.T. Narayanasamy, the NTK has fielded J. Madhan.

The constituency has a dominant presence of the Mukkulathor community, followed by Dalits, Pillai, Nadar, Christians, and Muslims. Two of the six Assembly segments in the constituency – Periyakulam and Sholavandan – are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Green cover

Theni has a huge green cover with cultivable lands that depend on water from Mullaperiyar reservoir. The district has a few other dams, including the Vaigai, prompting the farmers to grow sugarcane, millets, cotton, and horticulture produce, and paddy as a double crop.

Traditionally, an AIADMK bastion, the erstwhile Jayalalithaa government’s victory in the Supreme Court in getting the water storage level at the Mullaperiyar reservoir raised to 142 feet, had led to the party’s candidate R. Parthiban polling a whopping 53.06 % votes in 2014. The AIADMK retained the seat in 2019 with former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s son O.P. Raveendranath Kumar defeating the Congress’s E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

However, with Edappadi K. Palaniswami emerging as the general secretary of the AIADMK and Mr. Panneerselvam, a son of the soil, being expelled from the party, things have changed for the party as the father-son duo are backing Mr. Dhinakaran.

A chance for the DMK

A section of the voters feels that divisions within the AIADMK has given their chief rival, the DMK, a chance to cash in. Velayutham, a Theni resident, who has seen five Lok Sabha elections and an equal number of Assembly elections, recalls that the AIADMK had withstood the wave against the NDA in Theni alone in 2019. But the DMK government has attempted to win the goodwill of voters through various schemes.

While the constituency is set to witness a four-cornered contest, the main battle is likely to be between Mr. Dhinakaran and Mr. Tamilselvan. Though Mr. Dhinakaran was defeated in Periyakulam in 2004, he had built a rapport with sections of the people here during his stint as an MP. Old timers recall his donations to temples towards renovation works. The DMK, besides projecting the achievements of the M.K. Stalin-led government, is banking on the strength of its alliance and the familiarity of Mr. Tamilselvan, who had represented the region as an MLA in the past.

In 2019, he had contested in this seat as an AMMK candidate. Earlier, he was with the AIADMK.

The AIADMK’s Mr. Narayanasamy hopes the voters would back the ‘two leaves’ symbol as they were “frustrated” with the DMK. The NTK candidate would be looking to increase the party’s vote share.

