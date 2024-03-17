GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

9.2 crore persons eligible to cast vote for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

The Lok Sabha polls in the country will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19

March 17, 2024 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Workers remove posters of political leaders after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced following the announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections, in Karad on March 16, 2024.

Workers remove posters of political leaders after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced following the announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections, in Karad on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 9.2 crore persons, including more than 50,000 centenarians, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, an increase of 34 lakh from 2019, according to a senior State Election Commission official.

The Lok Sabha polls for the 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

According to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam, there are 4,78,50,789 male and 4,41,74,722 female voters in the State as of March 15. The State has 5,559 transgender voters.

The number of voters has increased by 34,69,534 since 2019, he said.

There are 1,78,84,862 voters in the age group of 18 to 29 years.

Maharashtra has 13,15,166 eligible voters aged over 85 years, including 52,908 over 100.

The State has 97,325 polling centres, the official said.

The Lok Sabha polls in the country will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, he said more than 97 crore voters — 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females — are eligible to cast votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths in the country.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Lok Sabha / Mumbai / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.