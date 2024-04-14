8,010 voters opt for home voting in Dakshina Kannada; three-day voting begins on Monday

April 14, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The three-day home voting for 6,053 senior citizens aged 85 years and above and 1,957 persons with disabilities (PWDs) will begin in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency from Monday, according to M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner. In all, 8,010 persons have opted for home voting through postal ballot, he said.

The Returning Officer said that 25 teams have been constituted for conducting voting for 975 persons in Bantwal Assembly constituency and 28 teams will record the voting of 1,401 persons in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency from Monday to Wednesday.

As many as 26 teams will facilitate the voting for 812 voters in Belthangady Assembly segment and 21 teams will do it for 515 voters in Mangaluru Assembly constituency on Monday and Tuesday.

In all, 26 teams will record the voting of 976 voters in Mangaluru City North and 23 teams will record the votes of 1,038 voters in Sullia Assembly segment for two days from Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 20 teams will facilitate the voting for 1,127 voters in Puttur Assembly segment and 22 teams will record the votes of 1,166 voters in Moodbidri Assembly segment from Monday to Wednesday.

