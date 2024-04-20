GIFT a SubscriptionGift
69 leaders including Kishan Reddy file nominations on second day

G. Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad) and Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad file their papers  

April 20, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty-nine nominations were filed in the State on Friday for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prominent among those who filed nominations on Friday are G. Kishan Reddy of BJP and leader T. Padma Rao of BRS (Secunderabad), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy of Congress and Manne Srinivas Reddy of BRS (Mahbubnagar) and R.S. Praveen Kumar of BRS (Nagarkurnool). Others include BRS’ Koppula Eshwar and Gaddam Vamshi Krishna (Peddapalli), Arvind Dharmapuri of BJP and Bajireddy Goverdhan (Nizamabad), Kasani Gyaneshwar of BRS (Chevella), Boora Narsaiah Goud of BJP (Bhongir) and Congress’ Porika Balram Naik (Mahbubabad). April 25 is the last date for filing nominations, and scrutiny will be on the next day. April 29 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

