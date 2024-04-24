GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

66,303 security personnel to be deployed for Friday’s Lok Sabha polls in Kerala

April 24, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated April 25, 2024 08:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Officers under the Central Armed Police Force staying alert during the culmination of the election campaign at Palayam in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Officers under the Central Armed Police Force staying alert during the culmination of the election campaign at Palayam in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As many as 66,303 personnel from the State Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed in the State for Friday’s Lok Sabha polls, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said on Wednesday.

The State Police units include 183 DySPs, 100 Inspectors, 4,540 Sub Inspectors/Assistant Sub Inspectors, 23,932 Senior Civil Police Officers (Senior CPO/CPOs, 4383 personnel from the Armed Police battalions and 24,327 Special Police Officers.

In addition to them, 1,500 police personnel from Tamil Nadu and 2,874 Home Guards also have been deployed. 144 election sub-divisions have been created under 20 District Police Chiefs in the State. Patrol teams, rapid action teams also have been deployed.

Security has been tightened in Maoist-affected areas and other sensitive areas with the support of the Central forces, the Police department said.

In all, 4,464 CAPF personnel under 62 companies also have been deployed for Friday’s election. The Central forces have been deployed in line with the directions of the Election Commission of India, Mr. Kaul said. Fifteen CAPF companies had been deployed on March 3 and March 21. Forty-seven companies had arrived on April 20 after the polling was completed in Tamil Nadu.

ADGP M. R. Ajith Kumar is the nodal officers for the deployment of the security personnel. IG (Headquarters Harshita Attaluri is the Assistant State Police Nodal Officer.

Related Topics

Kerala / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.