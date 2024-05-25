58 seats to vote in Phase 6 on May 25

A total of 58 Lok Sabha seats in six States and two Union Territories will go to polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of the general election on Saturday.

Over 11.13 crore people, including 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5,120 third-gender electors, will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 889 candidates. Over 8.93 lakh registered voters above 85 years of age, 23,659 centenarians, and 9.58 lakh voters with disabilities have been provided with the option to vote from their homes, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Voting would also be held in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Polling in the seat was shifted from Phase 3 due to logistical issues caused by adverse weather conditions.

Polling in 428 seats across 25 States and Union Territories has been completed in the first five phases of the election. The final phase will be held on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats while counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Voting will take place in all 10 seats in Haryana and all seven in Delhi in this phase. Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the other States which will see voting. The election for 42 Assembly constituencies of Odisha will also take place simultaneously.

The EC said in a statement that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “no adverse impact” of cyclone in the poll-going States.

“Chief Electoral Officers [CEOs] and State machineries have been directed to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted,” the EC said in a statement.

Concerned over the dip in voter turnouts, the EC has urged the voters in urban centres such as Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad to break the trend of urban apathy by coming out in large numbers to vote on Saturday.

After the fifth phase on May 20, the EC had observed that constituencies in various cities like Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Lucknow had continued the trend of “urban apathy” as noticed in the 2019 election.

