GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

53% voting in Uttar Pradesh; Akhilesh Yadav says ‘BJP game over’

Samajwadi Party alleges rigging in two seats, says Muslims stopped from voting in Gautam Buddha Nagar seat

April 27, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 03:48 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
An election officer carries a sealed Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) after the voting concluded for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Masuri, in Ghaziabad district, Friday, April 26, 2024.

An election officer carries a sealed Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) after the voting concluded for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Masuri, in Ghaziabad district, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Voting in the second phase for eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh ended on Friday amid accusations by the Samajwadi Party (SP) of bogus voting in Baghpat and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Till 5pm, the Election Commission recorded a turnout of 53%.

In the second phase, eight parliamentary seats in Western Uttar Pradesh went to polls -- Amroha, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura.

Lok Sabha 2024: Security, connectivity override anti-incumbency in the second phase in western U.P.

“Information is received about bogus voting at booth number 112 Chapraili, Baghpat Lok Sabha. Administration is preventing Muslim voters from casting their votes at booth number 234 in Noida of Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha seat, male policemen are checking female voters. Election Commission should take cognizance and ensure fair voting,” read a statement by the SP.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP is heading towards an historic defeat. “In the second phase, a strange trend was observed throughout the day. The number of voters from all communities and classes voting in support of the INDIA alliance kept on increasing at every booth, while on the other hand, the number of BJP voters kept on decreasing,” he said.

Mr. Yadav said the “news of BJP’s historic defeat has spread fully among the frustrated and disappointed supporters of the BJP”.

“The BJP members are embarrassed and angry at the nonsensical statements of top BJP leaders. After all, they too have to live in the society. They do not want to spoil their and their family’s social relations in the society by getting involved in political statements. They know that only through social harmony there are opportunities for everyone’s well-being and progress. The second phase has made the picture even clearer. This time, BJP game is over,” said Mr. Yadav.

Exhorting people to vote, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on X: “In the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, an appeal to the respected voters to vote for a ‘safe and developed India’. Your every vote is decisive in creating a golden future for the country. First vote, then refreshment.” He targeted the Opposition for creating division in society through religious polarisation.

Of the eight seats that went to polls, the BJP had won seven in 2019 -- Aligarh, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

This time in Baghpat, BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal’s candidate Rajkumar Sangwan is locked in a contest with Amarpal Sharma of the SP and Praveen Bainsal from the BSP. In the Scheduled Caste-reserved Bulandshahr seat, Bhola Singh of the BJP is taking on Congress’ Shivram Valmiki and the BSP’s Girish Jatav. In Mathura, there is a triangular contest among the BJP’s Hema Malini, Mukesh Dhangar of the Congress and Suresh Singh of the BSP.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024 / Samajwadi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.