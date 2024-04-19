44 nomination papers received in Dharwad, 47 in Haveri, 54 in Davanagere

April 19, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As the deadline for filing of nomination papers ended for the second phase of elections in Karnataka on Friday, Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency received 44 sets of nomination papers, while Haveri received 47 and and Davanagere, 54 sets.

According to Returning Officer for Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency Divya Prabhu G.R.J., in the six days of filing of nomination papers, 29 candidates have filed 44 sets of nomination papers. On the final day, eleven candidates filed 12 sets of nomination papers.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As per the release issued by Returning Officer of Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency Raghunandan Murthy, 26 candidates have filed 47 sets of nomination papers before the deadline ended on Friday. On the last day, nine candidates submitted 20 sets of nomination papers.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai submitted two more sets of nomination papers on Friday after holding a huge roadshow in Haveri along with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and others.

In Davanagere, a total of 40 candidates submitted 54 sets of nomination papers. On the last day of filing nomination papers, 14 candidates submitted 20 sets of nomination papers, Returning Officer M.V. Venkatesh has said in a release.

Prominent among those who have filed nomination papers for the three constituencies are Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Pratibha Mallikarjun, wife of Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, and Gayatri Siddeshwar, wife of ex Union Minister G.M. Siddeshwar.

