41 nominations of candidates accepted in Coimbatore, 16 in Tiruppur

March 28, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 07:04 am IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 41 nominations were accepted in Coimbatore constituency for the Lok Sabha elections this year and 16 nominations were accepted for Tiruppur constituency.

Following the scrutiny of nominations on Thursday by the election officials, 18 of the 59 nominations were rejected in Coimbatore and 22 were rejected in Tiruppur.

The nominations of all major candidates were accepted in Coimbatore. In Tiruppur, nominations of the candidates of CPI in DMK alliance, AIADMK, BJP and Naam Tamilhar Katchi, were accepted. Seven Independent candidates, whose nominations were rejected, staged a protest in Tiruppur. They dispersed after police and revenue officials convinced them that shortcomings in filling particulars were the cause for rejection of their nominations.

In the Nilgiris, of the 33 nominations filed in the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency, 16 were accepted while 17 were rejected during the scrutiny of nominations held at the Collectorate.

The nominations of all major candidates from the DMK (A. Raja), AIADMK (Lokesh Tamilselvan), BJP (L.Murugan), and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s A. Jayakumar were accepted.

Of the 29 contestants in Pollachi Parliamentary constituency, the nomination papers of 18 candidates have been accepted.

All four nominations of recognised National and State political parties: K. Eswarasamy (DMK), A. Karthikeyan (AIADMK), J. Benjamin Kirubakaran (Bahujan Samaj Party) and K. Vasantharajan (BJP) have been accepted.

The two candidates of registered political parties (other than recognised National and State political parties) in fray constitute M. Gopalakrishnan of New Generation People’s Party and N. Sureshkumar of Naam Tamilar Katchi. The rest consist of 12 Independent candidates.

The final list of candidates will be finalised by the evening of March 30 after the 3 p.m. deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

