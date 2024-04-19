39% of polling booths in Chennai district to be manned exclusively by women officers

April 19, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 06:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Over 39% of the polling booths in the three parliamentary constituencies of Chennai district will be manned exclusively by women during this Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the randomisation on the previous day ahead of the polls in the city, 18979 polling personnel, including 10834 women and 8145 men, have taken charge of the 3726 polling booths by Thursday evening. “Out of 3726 polling stations the 16 Assembly segments have 1461 polling stations manned by all women including the model 16 pink all women polling stations,” said Chennai District Election Officer J.Radhakrishnan.

Officials attributed the rise in the number of polling stations manned exclusively by women to the increase in the number of women joining government service in the past few years. Over 57% of the polling personnel in the city who received training are women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mylapore Assembly segment in South Chennai Parliamentary Constituency has the 187 polling stations manned exclusively by women. A total of 183 polling stations in Virugambakkam, 163 in Thyagaraya Nagar, 158 in Saidapet, 145 in Thousand Lights, 140 in Anna Nagar, 113 in Velachery, 66 in Perambur, 62 in Chepauk Thiruvallikeni, 49 in Kolathur, 48 in Egmore, 38 in Villivakkam, 40 in Royapuram, 30 in RK Nagar, 21in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and 18 in Harbour will be manned exclusively by women.

Stressing the need for surveillance of the polling booths, Dr.Radhakrishnan said 65% of polling booths in Chennai would be under surveillance on the day of the poll. “Webcasting of the 65% of the booths to be done by the district election office on poll day. Personnel at the Ripon buildings control room will monitor webcasting from 2600 booths,” said Dr.Radhakrishnan.

“In addition to the 709 booths that are vulnerable and critical, surveillance of other booths will be intensified. Police teams have reached the polling stations,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

The mock poll will be held from 5.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday. If issues are reported, the 20% reserve of EVMs will be utilised. Voters who are unwell will be permitted in a priority line for voting. Medical teams have also reached the polling booths. “Everyone should vote. We have distributed 86% of voters’ slips. Twelve types of identity cards including aadhaar will be accepted. Voters have been requested to get guidance from the personnel at the help desk.

Dr.Radhakrishnan urged voters to get vehicles for persons with disability to reach the polling station to vote utilising Saksham App and 1950 helpline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.