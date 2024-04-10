3,644 in Mandya to ‘vote from home’

April 10, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

In the ensuing election for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, as many as 3,644 voters will be casting their votes from their homes, making use of the vote from home option provided by the Election Commission.

Out of 3,644 voters, 2,569 are above 85 years and while 1,075 are persons with disabilities. As they had sought the vote from home option, submitting details in Form 12D, the district administration has taken measures to make the arrangements for their voting from their homes on April 16, 17 and 18, said Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara.

The DC told a press conference in Mandya that none of the voters above 85 years and persons with disabilities have availed postal ballot.

In 1,037 booths, webcasting will be done, he said, adding that 136 booths in Malavalli, 127 booths in Maddur, 132 booths in Melkote, 131 booths in Mandya, 125 booths in Srirangapatna, 130 booths in Nagamangala, 130 booths in K.R. Pet and 126 booths in K.R. Nagar will have web casting arrangements.

In total, polling will take place in 2,076 booths on April 26 and all basic facilities have been provided to the booths, he said.

Dr. Kumara said 17,79,239 voters are eligible to cast their ballot in the elections in the constituency. The number of voters is based on the final list of voters published on April 4.

Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in the constituency, ₹1,05,38,990 in cash besides ₹1,04,76,699 worth liquor and over 2,000 saris worth ₹40,000 have been seized.