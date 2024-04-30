ADVERTISEMENT

3 JJP leaders join BJP in Haryana ahead of May 25 polls

April 30, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Chandigarh

JJP leaders join BJP in Haryana, CM Saini welcomes them, highlighting Modi government’s achievements and upcoming elections

PTI

Jannayak Janta Party's national secretary Ashok Sherwal along with two other party leaders joined the ruling BJP in Haryana on April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five JJP MLAs skip party’s Delhi meeting fuelling speculations of split

Others to join are JJP state general secretaries Kusum Sherwal and Harpal Kamboj.

They joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party office in Panchkula in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on April 29, JJP's Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh, who quit the party recently, had joined the Congress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the occasion in Panchkula, Chief Minister Saini welcomed the three leaders into the party fold.

JJP sets up committee to clear air on alliance with BJP in Haryana

He said several leaders from other outfits have been joining the BJP. He said the works done by the Narendra Modi government during last 10 years have benefitted various sections, particularly the poor and the weaker sections of the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The people are again going to bring back Mr. Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time with a bigger mandate, he said.

Congress names candidates for 8 Haryana Lok Sabha seats

Attacking the Congress, he said the development slowed down in the country during their regimes. He said the people of the country are confident that under Mr. Modi's leadership, the country will scale new heights of development.

Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of voting on May 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US