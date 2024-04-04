GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

290 candidates file nominations in Kerala, paper scrutiny on April 5

April 04, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 08:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, of the UDF filing his papers before Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese on Thursday.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, of the UDF filing his papers before Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

In all, 290 candidates have filed nomination papers for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said on April 4.

The deadline for filing nominations ended on April 4. The scrutiny of the papers will be held on April 5. Altogether, 499 nomination papers have been filed with many candidates filing multiple sets.

More candidates filed nominations in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency than in any other. Thiruvananthapiram tops the list with 22 candidates. Alathur has the lowest number of eight. Nonetheless, a clear picture of the final list of candidates in the fray will be clear only by April 8, the last day for withdrawal of the nominations.

Candidates who filed their nominations on Thursday included LDF candidate in Alappuzha A.M. Ariff, UDF candidates K.C. Venugopal (Alappuzha), K. Muraleedharan (Thrissur), Adoor Prakash (Attingal), Ramya Haridas (Alathur), N.K. Premachandran (Kollam), Kodikkunnil Suresh (Mavelikara), and Hibi Eden (Ernakulam), and BJP candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram), and C. Raghunath (Kannur).

Constituency-wise number of candidates who have submitted nomination papers: Thiruvananthapuram 22, Attingal 14, Kollam 15, Pathanamthitta 10, Mavelikara 14, Alappuzha 14, Kottayam 17, Idukki 12, Ernakulam 14, Chalakudy 13, Thrissur 15, Alathur 8, Palakkad 16, Ponnani 20, Malappuram 14, Kozhikode 15, Wayanad 12, Vadakara 14, Kannur 18, Kasaragod 13.

Related Topics

Kerala / General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.