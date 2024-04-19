GIFT a SubscriptionGift
27 candidates file nomination papers for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat

April 19, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 27 candidates have filed 38 nomination papers for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. Friday was the last day to file the papers. The scrutiny of papers will be done on Saturday.

Including former BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an Independent, Congress candidate Geetha Shivaraj Kumar, and BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra have submitted more than one set of papers.

The candidates in the fray are: Geetha Shivarajkumar of the Congress, B.Y. Raghavendra of the BJP, S.K. Prabhu of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, Aruna K.A. of Uttama Prajakeeya Party, Subhan Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party, A.D. Shivappa of Bahujan Samaj Party, Chandrashekhar H.C. of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Mohammed Yusuf Khan of the Young Star Empowerment Party and G. Jayadeva of Bahujan Mukti Party.

Independent candidates are K.S. Eshwarappa, Hanumanthappa, Shekharappa, Bandi Ranganath Y.R., Sandesh Shetty, S. Balakrishna Bhat, D.S. Eshwarappa, P. Sripathi, Imtiyaz Attar, Ravikumar N., Pooja Annaiah, Suresh Poojari, Shivarudra Swamy, John Benny, Shashi Kumar, Ganesh B., K. Manjunath Gowda, and N.Y. Naveen Kumar.

April 22 is the last day to withdraw the nomination papers.

