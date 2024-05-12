GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

24x7 electricity, full Statehood for Delhi among ‘10 guarantees’ announced by AAP chief Kejriwal for Lok Sabha elections

On being ask if he had discussed these guarantees with the India Alliance partners, he said that he has not had the time but was confident that they would not object

Published - May 12, 2024 02:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party functionaries at a press conference at AAP Headquarters in New Delhi on May 12, 2024.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party functionaries at a press conference at AAP Headquarters in New Delhi on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on May 12 announced “10 guarantees for the country”, which included among other things, 24x7 electricity supply and the status of full statehood for the Union Territory of Delhi

“I don’t want to be Prime Minister but it is my guarantee that when the India Alliance forms the government I will ensure that these promises are fulfilled.” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference in Delhi where he was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and other senior AAP leaders

The party’s list of guarantees includes better schools, better health infrastructure, MSP for farmers, putting an end to the Agniveer scheme, and dismantling the BJP’s “washing machine” to end corruption, along with providing 2 crore jobs.

On being ask if he had discussed these guarantees with the INDIA bloc partners, he said that he has not had the time but was confident that they would not object.

“Kejriwal’s guarantee is a brand that we have delivered in Delhi and Punjab unlike Modi’s guarantee”

Brings up the 75 years retirement age rule in the BJP and questions why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on it but other members from his party are giving statements. “Does the rule which he made in 2014 to retire L.K. Advani apply to him or not?”

Related Topics

Delhi / General Elections 2024 / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.