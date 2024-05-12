24x7 electricity, full Statehood for Delhi among ‘10 guarantees’ announced by AAP chief Kejriwal for Lok Sabha elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on May 12 announced “10 guarantees for the country”, which included among other things, 24x7 electricity supply and the status of full statehood for the Union Territory of Delhi

“I don’t want to be Prime Minister but it is my guarantee that when the India Alliance forms the government I will ensure that these promises are fulfilled.” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference in Delhi where he was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and other senior AAP leaders

The party’s list of guarantees includes better schools, better health infrastructure, MSP for farmers, putting an end to the Agniveer scheme, and dismantling the BJP’s “washing machine” to end corruption, along with providing 2 crore jobs.

On being ask if he had discussed these guarantees with the INDIA bloc partners, he said that he has not had the time but was confident that they would not object.

“Kejriwal’s guarantee is a brand that we have delivered in Delhi and Punjab unlike Modi’s guarantee”

Brings up the 75 years retirement age rule in the BJP and questions why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on it but other members from his party are giving statements. “Does the rule which he made in 2014 to retire L.K. Advani apply to him or not?”