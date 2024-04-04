GIFT a SubscriptionGift
21 people submit 29 nomination papers for Hassan Lok Sabha seat

April 04, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 21 candidates have filed 29 nomination papers for Hassan Lok Sabha seat. The deadline to submit the papers ended on Thursday.

Prajwal Revanna of the JD(S), Shreyas Patel of the Congress, Anand G.N of the Congress of Bharatiya Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Janata Party, Independent candidates R.G. Sathish and B.N. Suresh have submitted more than one set of nomination papers.

Others who filed the papers include Devarajachari M.Y. of Karnaaka Rashtra Samiti, H.D. Revanna of Purvanchala Mahapanchayat, M.Mahesh, an Independent, Basavaraj J.D, an Independent, Holeyappa G. of Lok Shakti, Gangadhar D.S. of Bahujan Samaj Party, Santosh B.N. of Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha, Pratap K.A. of Uttama Prajakeeya Party, K.R. Gangadharappa, an Independent, J.K. Chikkaiah, an Independent, Hemanth Kumar B.N., an Independent, S.K. Ningaraj of Bahujan Bharat Party, Paramesh N.M., an Independent, Siddabovi, an Independent, Shekh Ahmed of Navaraj Congress and Shivaraj B. of Republican Party of India Bharath.

Prajwal Revanna was among those who submitted papers on the last day. The JD(S) party staged a roadshow and held a public meeting in Hassan on the day.

The scrutiny of papers will be held on Friday, April 5. The last day to withdraw nomination papers is April 8. The polling will be held on April 26.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan

