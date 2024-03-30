ADVERTISEMENT

21 candidates in the fray in Madurai

March 30, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty one candidates are in the fray for the Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency that goes in for polling on April 19. All the 21 candidates whose nominations were accepted after scrutiny of papers on March 28 remain in the fray.

The deadline for withdrawal of the nominations ended on Saturday and no candidate opted to withdraw their nomination. The candidates of the recognised political parties are: Sitting MP and CPI (M) candidate Su. Venkatesan, AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan, BJP candidate Raama Sreenivasan, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate T. Satyadevi and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate T. Ramarpandi. A total of 12 independents are also in the fray.

