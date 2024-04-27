ADVERTISEMENT

2024 polls an opportunity to teach divisive forces a lesson: Yogi

April 27, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said opposition parties are misleading the country by blaming electronic voting machines for their defeat

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Sikandrarao in Hathras on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress sympathised with the mafia and forced the common people to endure their misrule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This election is giving you an opportunity to teach these parties tough lessons electorally,” said Mr. Adityanath at a rally in Hathras for BJP candidate Anup Pradhan Valmiki.

Targeting the Opposition for allegedly questioning the existence of Lord Ram, the Chief Minister accused the parties of following appeasement politics. “You (voters) must question the existence of those who question the existence of Lord Ram and Shri Krishna,” he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Adityanath said the opposition parties are misleading the country by blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs) for their defeat. “People of the Congress and their allies are trying to mislead the country. They want to blame EVMs for their defeat. Those who are rejecting EVMs today are the same people who used to loot ballots,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Describing the Narendra Modi-led BJP government as one committed to the poor, Mr. Adityanath said opposition parties sowed seeds of division in the society.

“The interests of the poor, farmers, women and youth were neglected by the SP, BSP and the Congress governments. They prioritised vote bank politics and sowed seeds of division within castes and society,” he said. “Under these governments, the poor faced starvation while terrorists were treated to biryani. The mafia wielded influence as patrons, but today, the country and State are progressing without discrimination,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US