2024 polls an opportunity to teach divisive forces a lesson: Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said opposition parties are misleading the country by blaming electronic voting machines for their defeat

April 27, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Sikandrarao in Hathras on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Sikandrarao in Hathras on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress sympathised with the mafia and forced the common people to endure their misrule.

“This election is giving you an opportunity to teach these parties tough lessons electorally,” said Mr. Adityanath at a rally in Hathras for BJP candidate Anup Pradhan Valmiki.

Targeting the Opposition for allegedly questioning the existence of Lord Ram, the Chief Minister accused the parties of following appeasement politics. “You (voters) must question the existence of those who question the existence of Lord Ram and Shri Krishna,” he said. 

Mr. Adityanath said the opposition parties are misleading the country by blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs) for their defeat. “People of the Congress and their allies are trying to mislead the country. They want to blame EVMs for their defeat. Those who are rejecting EVMs today are the same people who used to loot ballots,” he said.

Describing the Narendra Modi-led BJP government as one committed to the poor, Mr. Adityanath said opposition parties sowed seeds of division in the society.

“The interests of the poor, farmers, women and youth were neglected by the SP, BSP and the Congress governments. They prioritised vote bank politics and sowed seeds of division within castes and society,” he said. “Under these governments, the poor faced starvation while terrorists were treated to biryani. The mafia wielded influence as patrons, but today, the country and State are progressing without discrimination,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Uttar Pradesh / Samajwadi Party / Indian National Congress

