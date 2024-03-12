Cracks in BJP-JJP alliance | Haryana CM Khattar and Cabinet resign

March 12, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with his Cabinet on March 12 submitted their resignation to Governor Bandaru Dattatreyar.

Earlier, Mr. Khattar and his Cabinet reached the Governor House in Chandigarh to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatreya amid speculation that the BJP-JJP alliance had broken down following differences over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs, PTI sources said.

Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat on March 12 claimed that the alliance is at break point but some Independent MLAs who support the ML Khattar Government will ensure its survival.

“I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started,” Haryana Independent MLA Nayan Rawat said on March 12 after his meeting with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Nayan Pal Rawat was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Prithla in the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election as a member and Independent candidate.

Another Independent MLA Dharampal Gonder said that the Independent MLA were supporting the BJP-led Government. Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda claimed that the alliance between the BJP and the JJP was at break point but the BJP can win all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the State on its own. He also said that there would be another meeting with the Chief Minister after which future course of action will be determined.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs, it also enjoys the support of 5 Independent MLAs and the HLP MLA Gopal Kanda.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) called a meeting in Delhi and the discussion will be held at the residence of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.