2024 Lok Sabha elections will be last poll for India, if BJP is re-elected to power: CPI (M)

February 16, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Madurai

If Bharatiya Janata Party got re-elected to power in the Centre, in all probability the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the last election the country would face, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan.

He was speaking here on Friday after releasing a book on “Five years, 150 victories” on the achievements of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan. The first copy was received by Minister for Registration P. Moorthi.

“The BJP has already raised the slogan of “One Nation, One Election,” he pointed out. The party was opposing this concept as in case of any State Government falling mid-way, no election would be held for the remaining term of the Government in that State.

“If President’s rule is imposed in that State, it is disrespectful for democracy,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that the BJP was planning to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to around 850 by way of delimitation. “Knowing that the BJP would not set its foot in southern States, it is trying to increase the number of seats in North Indian States based on population and reduce the number of seats to southern States,” he said.

It would also snatch the autonomy of Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has opposed to this proposal and has sought to increase the number of seats proportionate to the existing number of seats and not based on population.

Stating that the BJP was not able to come out with its achievements of 5-year regime, Mr. Balakrishnan said that the party was trying to seek the help of Lord Ram in this election and was imposing opinion on the people through opinion poll of a landslide victory to BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Just because they have constructed a temple for Lord Ram, it cannot be construed as people would vote for the BJP. This year, the number of devotees visiting Sabarimala is unprecedented. It does not mean that BJP would win in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A man’s spiritual sentiment is different and the way he casts his vote is different,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that along with the BJP, the AIADMK, which had supported all the moves of the BJP in the last five years, should be defeated. The AIADMK has announced that it has broken its alliance with the BJP. “But the question is whether the AIADMK has changed from the basic ideology of the BJP,” he asked.

It is questionable as to what stand the AIADMK would take after the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Earlier, speakers at the function heaped praises on Mr. Venkatesan for his multi-faceted service to the people of not only Madurai and Tamil Nadu but also for the people of the country.

His efforts in conducting camps for differently abled in a big way and to get educational loans to the tune of ₹ 500 crore were highlighted by them.