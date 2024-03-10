ADVERTISEMENT

2024 Lok Sabha elections | Former Congress Ministers, ex-MLAs join BJP in Rajasthan ahead of polls

March 10, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, State BJP president C.P. Joshi and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party, in Jiapur on March 10, 2024. Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan

Several Congress leaders in Rajasthan, including former Ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, joined the BJP in Jaipur on March 10 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former State party chief Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala among other leaders also joined the ruling party in the State.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, State BJP president C.P. Joshi and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its State headquarters in Jaipur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US