2024 Lok Sabha elections | Congress releases fresh list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates

The Congress party on April 2 released a fresh list of candidates from 17 Lok Sabha constituencies from the four States of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal. While the Andhra Pradesh party chief Y.S. Sharmila has been named from the Kadapa constituency, Bihar’s Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar have been fielded from Kishanganj and Katihar respectively. The party also fielded Union minister M.M. Pallam Raju from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada.

The Congress released its list of candidates for eight seats of Odisha, five seats of Andhra Pradesh, three of Bihar and one of West Bengal.

In Bihar, besides Anwar and Jawed, the party fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur. Dr. Munish Tamang has been named from West Bengal’s Darjeeling where he will be facing off against incumbent BJP MP Raju Bista.

With the latest list, the party has named candidates for 228 Lok Sabha seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

