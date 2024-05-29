GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2024 Lok Sabha election: Rahul Gandhi’s big promises for farmers include loan waivers, MSP law

Rahul Gandhi said that as soon as the INDIA government takes over, poor families will be identified and each family will receive ₹8,500 every month

Published - May 29, 2024 09:08 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Even as a group of farmers continue to camp at the Punjab-Haryana boundaries in support of their demands, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday that once the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) government is formed at the Centre, it will waive off the loans of farmers and will provide a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Addressing a public rally in Ludhiana, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Gandhi said these elections were being fought to save and protect the Constitution, which was under threat from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

INDIA bloc will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, says Rahul

He accused the BJP of dividing people and making them fight against each other in the name of religion, region, caste, and State. He said, that immediately after the INDIA government takes over, poor families will be identified, and each family will receive ₹8,500 every month.

“..there was an economic idea behind providing cash assistance to the poor and the youth as it will jumpstart the economy. Similarly, for the fresh graduates and diploma holders there will be a scheme -‘pehli naukri pakki’, under which they will get a guaranteed apprenticeship for one year with an assured income of ₹one lakh for that period,” he said.

He added that the INDIA government would scrap the Agnipath scheme as it was an attack and insult on the soldiers and the armed forces.

