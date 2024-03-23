2024 Lok Sabha election | Prakash Ambedkar remains ambivalent over MVA tie-up; will clear stand on March 26

March 23, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Pune

Prakash Ambedkar stressed that while the mutual objective was to dislodge the BJP, the MVA would first have to resolve their alleged internal differences over seat-sharing

Continuing to maintain an ambivalent stance towards forging an alliance with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday said his party would announce its decision on March 26 on whether it would contest the Lok Sabha election independently or go along with the MVA. Mr. Ambedkar again claimed that the MVA parties (which include Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT, the Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP) had yet to resolve their seat-sharing problems and that it was wrong to point fingers at the VBA for acting as a roadblock in seat-sharing discussions. "If their [MVA's] seat-sharing problems are not resolved as yet, then what is the point in us making an entry in the MVA. We will wait for two more days, till March 26, to see whether the deadlock between the MVA parties on the 15 Lok Sabha seats is solved. We will then announce our decision," the VBA chief, who is the grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, said.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Ambedkar stressed that while the VBA’s objective and that of the MVA as well was that of dislodging the BJP, the Opposition coalition would first have to resolve their alleged internal differences over seat-sharing.

While Mr. Ambedkar hinted ominously that the VBA may not ally with the MVA in the final run-up, he announced that his party would give its full support to Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati, the MVA’s candidate from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read | Sharad’s ‘Pawar play’ queers the pitch for the ruling alliance in high-stakes Lok Sabha seats of Madha, Baramati, Beed

“The VBA believes in and is a major proponent of the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology, and we have immense respect for the descendants of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur,” Mr. Ambedkar said, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the event the VBA goes alone, it would result in cannibalisation of votes and could wreak havoc on the prospects of MVA candidates, particularly those of the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP whose vote-base is similar to that of the VBA’s.

This scenario had played out in the 2019 General Election, when the VBA, then in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, had caused the defeat of several Congress candidates.