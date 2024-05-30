ADVERTISEMENT

2024 General Elections Phase 7 | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 7

Published - May 30, 2024 06:26 am IST

Phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on June 1, 2024, with 57 constituencies from 8 States/UTs, including Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, going to the polls

The Hindu Bureau

Phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections on June 1, 2024, with 57 constituencies from 8 States/UTs voting including Himachal Pradesh and Punjab

The seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1, when 57 constituencies from eight States/Union Territories will go to the polls.

Phase 7 will be the last phase of polls for the 18th Lok Sabha election. 

The States of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will see voting for all of their 4 and 13 constituencies respectively in this phase. The Union Territory of Chandigarh will also be voting in this phase. 

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on June 1, 2024:

1. Bihar: Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad

2. Himachal Pradesh: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla

3. Jharkhand: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

4. Odisha: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur

5. Punjab: Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala

6. Uttar Pradesh: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj

7. West Bengal: Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar

8. Chandigarh: Chandigarh

