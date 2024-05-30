The seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1, when 57 constituencies from eight States/Union Territories will go to the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phase 7 will be the last phase of polls for the 18th Lok Sabha election.

The States of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will see voting for all of their 4 and 13 constituencies respectively in this phase. The Union Territory of Chandigarh will also be voting in this phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on June 1, 2024:

1. Bihar: Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad

2. Himachal Pradesh: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Jharkhand: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

4. Odisha: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur

5. Punjab: Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Uttar Pradesh: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj

7. West Bengal: Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar

8. Chandigarh: Chandigarh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.