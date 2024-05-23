The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 25, when 57 constituencies from seven States/Union Territories will go to the polls.

The process of filing nominations for these began on April 29. The last date of nominations in Phase 6 is May 6.

All of the 10 constituencies in the State of Haryana will be voting in this phase. The Union Territory of Delhi will also be voting in all of its 7 constituencies in phase 6.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which are set to commence from April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases.

General Election 2024: full schedule

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 25, 2024:

1. Bihar: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj

2. Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

3. Jharkhand: Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

4. Odisha: Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar

5. Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

6. West Bengal: Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

7. Delhi: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

