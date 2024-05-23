ADVERTISEMENT

2024 General Elections Phase 6 | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 6

Published - May 23, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on May 25 with 57 constituencies from 7 States/Union Territories, including Haryana and Delhi, going to the polls

The Hindu Bureau

An electoral officer demonstrates the functioning of the EVMs and VVPATs to the polling officials during a training programme for the Lok Sabha polls, in Gurugram on April 27. The State of Haryana will see voting in the sixth phase of the elections. | Photo Credit: ANI

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 25, when 57 constituencies from seven States/Union Territories will go to the polls.

The process of filing nominations for these began on April 29. The last date of nominations in Phase 6 is May 6.

Also read | 1,644 candidates contesting Lok Sabha polls face criminal cases: ADR

All of the 10 constituencies in the State of Haryana will be voting in this phase. The Union Territory of Delhi will also be voting in all of its 7 constituencies in phase 6. 

Phase 6 in U.P. runs through a spectrum of key constituencies and strongholds of BJP and INDIA

General Election 2024: full schedule

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 25, 2024:

1. Bihar: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj

2. Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

3. Jharkhand: Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

4. Odisha: Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal,  Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar

5. Uttar Pradesh: Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

6. West Bengal: Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

7. Delhi: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

