The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 20, when 49 constituencies from eight States/Union Territories will go to the polls.

The process of filing nominations for these began on April 26. The last date of nominations for Phase 5 is May 3.

With 13 out of 48 of Maharashtra’s constituencies voting, this phase will mark the end of the polls in the State. This phase will also mark the last phase of voting from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as one of their five constituencies will be voting. Along with Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory of Ladakh will also be voting in this phase.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which commenced from April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases.

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 20, 2024:

1. Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur

2. Jharkhand: Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh

3. Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North – West, Mumbai North – East, Mumbai North – Central, Mumbai South – Central, Mumbai South

4. Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska

5. Uttar Pradesh: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda

6. West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag

7. Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla

8. Ladakh: Ladakh