Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

2024 General Elections Phase 5 | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 5

Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on May 20 with 49 constituencies from 8 States/UTs, including Maharashtra and Jammu & Kashmir, going to the polls

Published - May 17, 2024 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, at a polling booth in Amravati on April 26 in Phase 2. The fifth phase will mark the end of voting in the State of Maharashtra.

Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, at a polling booth in Amravati on April 26 in Phase 2. The fifth phase will mark the end of voting in the State of Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: ANI

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 20, when 49 constituencies from eight States/Union Territories will go to the polls.

The process of filing nominations for these began on April 26. The last date of nominations for Phase 5 is May 3.

Also read: Only 12% of candidates in phase 5 are women, says ADR

With 13 out of 48 of Maharashtra’s constituencies voting, this phase will mark the end of the polls in the State. This phase will also mark the last phase of voting from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as one of their five constituencies will be voting. Along with Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory of Ladakh will also be voting in this phase. 

Watch | How India voted during Phase 4 of Lok Sabha polls 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which commenced from April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases.

General Election 2024: full schedule

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 20, 2024:

1. Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur

2. Jharkhand: Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh

3. Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North – West, Mumbai North – East, Mumbai North – Central, Mumbai South – Central, Mumbai South

4. Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska

5. Uttar Pradesh: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda

6. West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag

7. Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla

8. Ladakh: Ladakh

