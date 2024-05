The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 13, when 96 constituencies from 10 States will go to the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The process of filing nominations for 96 of these began on April 18. The last date of the nominations in Phase 4 was April 25. All the constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will vote in a single phase on May 13.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: full schedule

In Andhra Pradesh, the Assembly polls for 175 constituencies will also be held on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which commenced from April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases.

General Election 2024: full schedule

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on May 13, 2024:

1. Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam,Vizianagaram,Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger

3. Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar

4. Jharkhand: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa

6. Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed

7. Odisha: Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Telangana: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam

9. Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich

10. West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.