  1. Assam: Mangaldoi, Nowgong, Autonomous District, Silchar, Karimganj
  2. Bihar: Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka
  3. Chhattisgarh: Mahasamund, Kanker, Rajnandgaon
  4. Karnataka: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar
  5. Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur (SC), Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikara (SC), Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram
  6. Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh (SC), Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Narmadapuram, Betul (ST)
  7. Maharashtra: Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Yavatmal-Washim, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha
  8. Manipur: Outer Manipur
  9. Rajasthan: Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Jalore, Rajsamand, Ajmer, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jhalawar-Baran, Banswara
  10. Tripura: Tripura East
  11. Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat, Meerut, Amroha, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura
  12. West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat
  13. Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu